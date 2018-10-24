Christian Witch Claims Christ Followers Can Practice Witchcraft, Despite Biblical Warnings

(PHOTO: INSTAGRAM)Christian witch Rev. Valerie Love (in hat) and a group of students at The Covenant of Christian Witches Mystery School in Salem, Mass., on October 1, 2018.

Despite biblical warnings against the practice of witchcraft, the Rev. Valerie Love, who describes herself as a practicing Christian witch and an ordained minister of spiritual consciousness, is insisting that there is nothing wrong with Christians being witches and has recently launched a school to help Christians tap into magic.

"Stop thinking you can tell people how to worship. Stop thinking you can tell people how to connect with the divine. I could tell you how many people have told me, 'You can't be a Christian witch' but here I am. See, you can't tell me how to worship. You cannot tell me how to connect with the divine. That's between me and God. You cannot tell me how to pray," a defiant Love declared in a recent rant on Facebook.

She explained that she was "born a witch" but was forced to stifle her identity as a Jehovah's Witness from age 4 to 30 when she finally left the "cult."

"Where do we get off believing that we can actually dictate to other people how they worship. ... It's not our lane," Love said. "I was born a witch and I love it. I'm so thankful. People are afraid of the word [witch] because of fear and ignorance and I am here as a minister of the living God to dispel fear and ignorance."

At her Christian Witches website, Love also shares her story and offers a number of resources to help Christian witches including her recently launched Covenant of Christian Witches Mystery School which recently launched in Salem, Massachusetts. The school, according Love's website, was launched to "inspire, teach, share wisdom, and support magickal beings in owning and embracing magick, practicing magick and utilizing magick as a path to SELF-REALIZATION."

Read more about Christian witches on The Christian Post.