Christian Rocker Risks Life in Undercover Mission to Rescue Victims in Sex Trade

((SCREEN SHOT: YOUTUBE/REMEDY DRIVE))Remedy Drive's David Zach in Cambodia at the AIM facility where they employ survivors of trafficking in addition to their prevention, intervention and reintegration work, Oct 26, 2017.

Christian rock frontman David Zach of the band Remedy Drive recounts some of the chilling experiences he's had while undercover as a covert operative to help rescue teenage girls trapped in sex trafficking rings in Asia and Latin America.

For the past four years, Zach has spent most of his time undercover in brothels and red light districts searching for evidence of sex trafficking. Zach teamed up with Matt Parker, founder of the anti-human trafficking organization The Exodus Road, and together they used covert gear to capture hard evidence of sex slavery.

Their findings made way for them to partner with local authorities and raid some of the trafficking locations. Currently, their work has led to 927 rescues and 398 arrests. In total, The Exodus Road has 63 operatives working in 12 countries.

"Doing work to find evidence of sex trafficking is heavy on the heart. There are so many disruptive emotions that are right under the surface because I'm in close contact with extreme trauma. The trips I go on are usually to Southeast Asia or Latin America, but The Exodus Road operates in the United States, India and the Mideast as well," Zach told The Christian Post in a recent interview about his work with the organization.

"The goal of our work is to obtain actionable evidence of sex trafficking that will be used to make raids that will lead to the arrests of those trafficking these girls and the rescue of the girls being sold," he said. "The Exodus Road has rescued over 900 survivors of trafficking so far, contributing to the dismantling of the crime syndicates and mafias selling these girls and boys."

