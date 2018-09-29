Christian, Muslim, Jewish Parents Unite Against Canada's Public School Sex-Ed Curriculum

(PHOTO: REUTERS/CHRIS WATTIE)The transgender pride (L), pride (C) and Canada 150 pride flags fly following a flag raising ceremony on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, June 14, 2017.

A group of Christian, Muslim, and Jewish parents in Canada are uniting in support of faith-based schools and against sex-ed curriculums in public schools that they say go too far.

The Globe and Mail reports that three such families, all from different religions, say they prefer their children to attend faith-based schools.

Christian parents Jordan and Amy Van de Kemp explained why they are sending their four children, aged 4 to 11, to Stratford and District Christian School.

"Our [Christian Reformed] church supported it and there were a lot of kids that [eldest son] Micah already knew would be going to this school," Jordan Van de Kemp said.

The school will offer its 140 students 20 minutes of prayer at the start of each day. It will mostly follow the provincial curriculum, but will have Bible-infused teaching of evolution and sex-ed, with the latter delayed to senior elementary grades.

"We feel strongly as parents that we need to train our kids to be able to stand up and handle the world we live in," Amy Van de Kemp said.

The parents said that their decision is based on making sure that the moral values their children are taught at home are also echoed at school.

"We don't feel like they come home and we have to deprogram them," the mother added, referring to the perceived negative influences of public education.

Back in July, parents concerned with the recently updated sex-ed school curriculum saw victory in their quest to force Ontario to revert back to the pre-2015 curriculum.

Some parents complained that liberal views on same-sex marriage, masturbation, and gender identity, which go against their religious beliefs, were being imposed on their children.

