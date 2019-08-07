Christian books increase sales up to 16,000% this week on Amazon trending list

(Image: Nick Youngson/ImageCreator)Amazon

Empty Nest, Full Life hit a top spot on Amazon's "Movers & Shakers" list this week, up over 16,000%. Two other Christian books, Jesus Calling and Jesus Storybook Bible, were also featured on the list.

Empty Nest, Full Life

Author Jill Savage who wrote Empty Nest, Full Life: Discovering God's Best for Your Next, frequently travels as a conference speaker, and is a prolific writer on family related topics for Christians.

Her book hit the Movers & Shakers list, which lists top sales gains of Amazon books in the last 24 hours and is updated hourly, on Monday.

Jesus Calling

Jesus Calling by Sarah Young, one of the most popular Christian books on Amazon, was also listed at the #31 spot, up 38% in sales, as of the time of this publication.

Jesus Storybook Bible

Jesus Storybook Bible ranked at #45 as of this publication.

Although constantly updated and not indicative of total overall sales, the Movers & Shakers book list at times contains trending Christian books, and can be helpful for readers and authors to track as Amazon can be an influential distribution outlet for Christian book sales.