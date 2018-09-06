Brown v. Board of Common Sense

(JOHN W. SCHULZE/FLICKR)Van Wickle Gates, Brown University, April 14, 2012.

Just when I thought the crazy elevator had reached the top floor, Brown University hits the "penthouse" button and up we go.

First off, let me say that the Bible is clear, Jesus Christ died for each one of us and everyone has the opportunity to know Him, love Him, serve Him and be saved. The famous and oft quoted John 3:16 says,

"God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life." (NIV)

In Romans, Paul tells us that "all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God" (Rom 3:23, NIV).

I think that needs to be said before we delve into this discussion. It needs to be said and understood that, no matter what your choice, your sin, you version of reality, God loves you.

God loves you even if you are a dean at Brown University who is quoted as rejecting the facts within a recent Brown-published scientific study on gender dysphoria because the truth, "might invalidate the perspectives of members of the transgender community." Say what?

That's right. Brown University, a stalwart in the battle for free speech and academic primacy, pulled the study by Lisa Littman, assistant professor at Brown and author of the study, because the scientific truth might force transgender persons to face facts. And, in today's society where "God created mankind in his own image, in the image of God he created them; male and female he created them" (Gen 1:27) becomes hate speech, I am not surprised by the University's "enlightened" actions. In the same breath, the dean of Brown's School of Public Health, Bess Marcus, stated the "School [has] always affirmed the importance of academic freedom and the value of rigorous debate informed by research.... At the same time, we believe firmly that it is also incumbent on public health researchers to listen to multiple perspectives and to recognize and articulate the limitations of their work."

So let us be sure to get this straight. A Brown professor of public health conducted a study that was sanctioned and published by Brown University. The response offended some in Brown's student body; therefore, a Brown dean of public health withdrew the study and said that academic freedom is important, but not as important as the feelings of gender dysphoric victims.

Folks – that's Satan right there and he's an expert at deception, lies, and destruction. He knows he lost the war so he spends his days waging battle against weak human minds in his futile effort to steal hearts from God. His sole purpose is to "steal and kill and destroy" (John 10:10, NIV) but the rest of that verse is so much better, because Jesus has "come that they may have life, and have it to the full."

You see, readers—despite the best efforts of the mainstream media, the courts in California, or the dean of Brown's School of Public Health—Jesus saves. He came into a world that hated him, to life a life that was beneath him, to die a death that was an affront to him, so that no one could keep you from coming to him. Why? Because God provides where hate divides.

– Mark Klages is an influential contributor, a former US Marine and a lifelong teacher who focuses on applying a Christian worldview to everyday events. Mark blogs at https://maklagesl3.wixsite.com/website under the title "God Provides where Hate Divides," with a heart to heal social, political, relational, and intellectual wounds through God's divine love and grace. Mark can also be found on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mark-klages-04b42511/.