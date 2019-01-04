Brian Head Welch reveals why he returned to Korn as a Christian despite the 'crazy' music

(Photo: Reuters/Danny Moloshok)Musician Brian Welch arrives at the 58th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 15, 2016.

Guitarist and co-founder of the metal band Korn, Brian "Head" Welch was featured in a second edition "I Am Second" video at the end of the year where he revealed what led him back to the band after leaving because of his faith.

Welch helped found Korn in 1993 and lived a life of sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll as a member until 2005. He walked from a $23 million record deal and left the group after choosing "the Lord Jesus Christ as his Savior."

In 2013, after getting sober and publicly sharing of his newfound faith through the most watched white chair film in "I Am Second" history, Welch felt compelled to return to the band.

"I know the music's crazy, but mainly the lyrics are about pain," Welch said in the new video for the nonprofit I Am Second organization. "And they're coming from a real and raw place. People need hope. There's addictions like crazy in that world. There's depression. It's been a lot of suicide stories happening. What better place [for me] to be, having the meaning of life that I carry? You know, I know the answer for the meaning of life."

He admitted that evangelizing while on the road might not be the recommended thing to do but he feels called to do so.

"It's not the most popular thing to do at a rock concert is talk about Christ. I'm doing it because it's the most realest thing that's ever happened to me in my life," Welch testified.

In his upcoming documentary "Loud Krazy Love," Welch reveals that he quit the award-winning band to stay home and be with his daughter in obedience to God. He believes the separation truly helped prepare him to be a witness for Christ in the world of metal.

"It's like when a baby's born, it needs to be in a sterile environment where everything's pure around the baby for a period of time until it can go start touching things," Welch illustrated. "And so that's kind of the same thing spiritually, where you've got to go away in a pure environment and get to know ... this new life and get strengthened and prepared. And that's what happened."

He acknowledged that he understands why people were concerned about his decision to rejoin Korn, and admitted that he was too.

Read more from "Brian Head Welch reveals why he returned to Korn as a Christian despite the 'crazy' music" on The Christian Post.