Bible verses about mass shooting to comfort and heal

(Photo: Becker1999/Flickr)Vigil for shooting victims, Dayton, OH, August 5, 2019.

The unspeakable tragedies of mass shootings have caused our nation to quake with painful reverberations time and time again. News images of vigil prayers, mourning families of victims and political pundits casting blame have become all too common. What does the Bible say about mass shootings? While mass shootings are not directly addressed in scripture, here are several Bible verses about mass shootings and tragedy that when applied to life, can bring comfort, healing and understanding of God's laws.

These are top Bible verses about mass shooting and tragedy, presented without further commentary:

Exodus 20:13 "You shall not murder.

Lamentations 3:31-33 For no one is cast off by the Lord forever. Though he brings grief, he will show compassion, so great is his unfailing love. For he does not willingly bring affliction or grief to anyone.

Psalm 34:18 The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.

Psalm 46:1-3 God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble. Therefore we will not fear, though the earth give way and the mountains fall into the heart of the sea, though its waters roar and foam and the mountains quake with their surging.

Matthew 5:4 Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted.

John 16:33 "I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world."

1 Peter 5:7 Cast all your anxiety on him because he cares for you.

John 3:16 For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.