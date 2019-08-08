The following is a compilation of best Bible passages about kids from the words of Jesus, as recorded in the Biblical book of Matthew. "Jesus loves the little children / All the children of the world!" goes an old favorite Sunday School song; these Bible verses prove just how true these words to be. Here are three Biblical passages about children, presented without further commentary:

Matthew 18:1-5

At that time the disciples came to Jesus and asked, "Who, then, is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven?"

He called a little child to him, and placed the child among them. And he said: "Truly I tell you, unless you change and become like little children, you will never enter the kingdom of heaven. Therefore, whoever takes the lowly position of this child is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven. And whoever welcomes one such child in my name welcomes me.

Matthew 19:13-14

Then people brought little children to Jesus for him to place his hands on them and pray for them. But the disciples rebuked them.

Jesus said, "Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these." When he had placed his hands on them, he went on from there.

Matthew 18:6-10

"If anyone causes one of these little ones—those who believe in me—to stumble, it would be better for them to have a large millstone hung around their neck and to be drowned in the depths of the sea. Woe to the world because of the things that cause people to stumble! Such things must come, but woe to the person through whom they come! If your hand or your foot causes you to stumble, cut it off and throw it away. It is better for you to enter life maimed or crippled than to have two hands or two feet and be thrown into eternal fire. And if your eye causes you to stumble, gouge it out and throw it away. It is better for you to enter life with one eye than to have two eyes and be thrown into the fire of hell.

"See that you do not despise one of these little ones. For I tell you that their angels in heaven always see the face of my Father in heaven.

BONUS: Matthew 10:16

"I am sending you out like sheep among wolves. Therefore be as shrewd as snakes and as innocent as doves.

Though not directly referencing children in this bonus verse, Christians have argued that here Jesus reinforces his message for believers to have a "childlike" faith. Author C. S. Lewis states in his classic book, Mere Christianity, that though this childlike faith is indeed critical, Jesus also calls believers listening to this message to have strong, battle-ready intellect.