A Call to Christians: Brett Kavanaugh, Hurricane Florence, and the American Media Whirlwind

A lot can happen in a week. The last time I wrote to you, we were commemorating the 17th anniversary of the worst terror attack on US soil. Since then, I became a grandfather for the first time, America renewed its fascination with—and erected an artificial wall of disgust in— games we played as teenagers, and Florence devastated lives while proving once more why most of us no longer trust mainstream media.

Let us dispense with the political fodder first. CNN analyst Stephen Collinson writes in the Monday edition of the CNN political section that we will have "a public reckoning of a woman's courage, a man's character and the capacity of Washington's leaders to show that some things matter more than politics." Really? A teenage girl may have been assaulted by a teenage boy some thirty-five years ago while playing juvenile games at an underage drinking party and the focus is on politics? NYMag's Eric Levits decried conservatives for going soft on teenage crime only when it suits political goals, claiming Republicans are responsible for laws allowing underage murderers and sex offenders to be tried as adults. I am less likely to argue the political ramifications or merit of a 35-year old assault claim from an activist opposing the President than I am our double standard that Senator Feinstein can lie to America about school shootings during the same man's confirmation hearings, yet an alleged crime committed by the 17-year old Kavanaugh is sufficient to derail the 53-year old jurist's career. (During confirmation hearings for Hon. Brett Kavanaugh, Sen. Diane Feinstein (D-CA) claimed since December 14, 2012 that 273 school shootings in the US were attributed to "semi-automatic assault weapons." The actual number is 41 shootings on school property since 1982.) My position may be politically incorrect, but if we are all held to that standard, how many of us are now ineligible for any office (except in California)? Further, when did our elected representatives, elected by the people, for the people, to represent the people, become infallible leaders whose lies or mistakes after taking office matter less than those before election or appointments?

"Here is a trustworthy saying: Whoever aspires to be an overseer desires a noble task. Now the overseer is to be above reproach, faithful to his wife, temperate, self-controlled, respectable, hospitable, able to teach, not given to drunkenness, not violent but gentle, not quarrelsome, not a lover of money. He must manage his own family well and see that his children obey him, and he must do so in a manner worthy of full respect." (1 Timothy 3:1-4, NIV)

For Christians, politics may be unattainable, but is that really a bad thing? If we cannot get elected without compromising our walk with Christ, why would we even try? If the requirements of an elected official in these United States fall below those of an overseer in the Church, what makes politics more enticing than church leadership?

I say it is not more enticing nor is it more respected. I think our elected representatives have forgotten the simplicity that is servant leadership. "Not so with you. Instead, whoever wants to become great among you must be your servant" (Matt 20:26, NIV).

Meanwhile, at the same time our "leaders" in Washington argue the merits of Ms. Ford's accusations, Hurricane Florence decimated the East Coast, causing more than a dozen deaths and billions of dollars in damage as she flooded much of the southeastern seaboard. Near Fayetteville, North Carolina, the Cape Fear River rose to record flood stages, keeping busy over 1,000 search and rescue personnel. The Black River ran a foot higher than record flood stage on Monday night, and as Gov. Roy Cooper toured the devastation, Interstate 40 north of Wilmington looked more like a river than a highway.

Sadly, during this same crisis, the natural devastation was insufficient for the likes Mike Seidel of the Weather Channel. Seidel was caught dramatizing the effects of the wind in Wilmington, NC while a pair sauntered behind him on camera, the same wind having little or no effect. We are reminded of CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper's missteps while covering Hurricane Ike in 2008. The "This is Anderson Cooper" anchor and celebrated son of Gloria Vanderbilt was debunked by Snopes as having doctored the devastation by standing in a ditch, later defending his actions as an attempt to portray the danger while staying out of the path of emergency vehicles. While these anchors' intent may have been garnering more sympathy for those affected by Florence now, and Ike then, their methods further erode the faith Americans have in our media.

My point in all this is that we Christians must be better, and do better, than those around us with "trusted" status. Our elected officials lie to us every year. They make promises they never intend to keep, yet we elect them based on election-year rhetoric, not on their history or proven actions. Similarly, we post and retweet news stories without checking the facts. Both groups have proven, some with dramatic photographic evidence, that they cannot be trusted. Both groups have blackened the eye of many a "Christian" who failed to follow Christ's guidance to test everything, even the prophets (1 Thessalonians 5:21). Both have given us ample evidence to support one of the simplest of the Ten Commandments.

"Do not steal. Do not lie. Do not deceive one another." (Lev 19:11, NIV)

In today's age of 24-hour news where everyone carries a cellphone and camera, I could add, "or else you might be proven a fool."

By the way, my grandson is perfect in every way.

