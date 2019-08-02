5 Bible verses, reminders about the need for repentance today

Repentance, turning from one's wicked ways and seeking God's mercy, and receiving salvation by grace are themes presented throughout the Bible which are just as relevant now as they were in Biblical times. Jesus himself preached repentance and the kingdom of heaven. And modern evangelists have preached on the cross and resurrection of Jesus Christ, then calling audiences to pray together the famous Sinner's prayer for repentance.

Let the following five Bible verses on repentance be reminders to turn from one's own wicked ways and to seek God's love today!

Produce fruit in keeping with repentance. - Matthew 3:8

From that time on Jesus began to preach, "Repent, for the kingdom of heaven has come near." - Matthew 4:17

I tell you, no! But unless you repent, you too will all perish. - Luke 13:3

if my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land. - 2 Chronicles 7:14

Peter replied, "Repent and be baptized, every one of you, in the name of Jesus Christ for the forgiveness of your sins. And you will receive the gift of the Holy Spirit. - Acts 2:38