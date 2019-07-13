3 Influential Christian Books Chosen by Our Readers

(FLICKR)

Every thoughtful Christian can probably appreciate these top classics recommended by our readers, in the journey to grow into a deeper understanding of life and existence through the Bible.

Intelligent scholars through the ages have published innumerable insights about the Bible, its interpretation and influence. These three Christian classic books have withstood the test of time and continue to be bestsellers today, turning hearts and lives towards God's grace and love.

Mere Christianity

1. Mere Christianity – C.S. Lewis

Mere Christianity was written by one of the greatest Christian thinkers of our time, C.S. Lewis. Lewis' famous argument for Christian doctrine was based off of BBC radio addresses he gave during the Second World War and was first published as a unit in 1952.

This classic book for both seekers and believers is available here.

(PHOTO: WIKIPEDIA) My Utmost for His Highest by Oswald Chambers.

2. My Utmost for His Highest – Oswald Chambers

A daily devotional first published in 1923 was a compilation of Oswald Chambers' preaching to students and First World War soldiers, where he served as a chaplain.

This book is available to purchase here.

Knowing God by J. I. Packer

3. Knowing God – J. I. Packer

J. I. Packer, in his classic work Knowing God, has greatly shaped Christian readers to know God more deeply by sharing about God and his attributes—his love, grace, majesty and wrath—and the benefits of an intimate relationship with him.

If you would like to purchase Knowing God, click here now.

