The Bible is replete with spiritual knowledge about God's historic plan of salvation for mankind. Yet the Bible also speaks to believers practically in relevant areas of daily life, including with these 3 important Bible verses related to money.

The following powerful Bible verses about money are great for use in memorization, praying God's word, and workplace applications. These Bible verses related to money reflect universal truths about money that apply to all people, whether rich or poor.

Deuteronomy 8:18 – But remember the Lord your God, for it is he who gives you the ability to produce wealth, and so confirms his covenant, which he swore to your ancestors, as it is today.

Christians must always remember that the ability to produce wealth is a gift from God.

Proverbs 14:23– All hard work brings a profit, but mere talk leads only to poverty.

Having received God's grace, then wherever Christians work, they must work hard, remembering their work must be done as if serving the Lord.

1 Timothy 6:10– For the love of money is a root of all kinds of evil. Some people, eager for money, have wandered from the faith and pierced themselves with many griefs.

Here the Bible sounds a clear warning for believers about the evils that can grow from the love of money.

BONUS: Matthew 6:25-34 (emphasis added) –

"Therefore I tell you, do not worry about your life, what you will eat or drink; or about your body, what you will wear. Is not life more than food, and the body more than clothes? Look at the birds of the air; they do not sow or reap or store away in barns, and yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not much more valuable than they? Can any one of you by worrying add a single hour to your life?

"And why do you worry about clothes? See how the flowers of the field grow. They do not labor or spin. Yet I tell you that not even Solomon in all his splendor was dressed like one of these. If that is how God clothes the grass of the field, which is here today and tomorrow is thrown into the fire, will he not much more clothe you—you of little faith? So do not worry, saying, 'What shall we eat?' or 'What shall we drink?' or 'What shall we wear?' For the pagans run after all these things, and your heavenly Father knows that you need them. But seek first his kingdom and his righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well. Therefore do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own.

