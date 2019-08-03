3 Christian books on hell to light a fire under readers' faith

Hell can be a challenge for many modern people to accept, despite its underlying Biblical perspective and clear logical necessity. Even among evangelicals, there are several Biblical arguments for various competing viewpoints on the doctrine of hell.

The following short list of books is designed for people to read from to broaden their viewpoints on the Christian understanding of hell, eternal punishment and demons. These books have been well received, with readers finding themselves grateful for the deepening of their Biblical perspectives on hell.

The following books are sure to light a fire in readers with regards to faith and an understanding of hell:

Four Views on Hell: Second Edition

The second and updated edition of a broad presentation of four common, competing evangelical viewpoints on hell including "eternal conscious torment" and others.

Heaven and Hell

Classic work on heaven and hell from theologian Emanuel Swedenborg, who said the spiritual world opened up so that he could freely visit heaven and hell.

(PHOTO: CREATIVE COMMONS) The Screwtape Letters by C.S. Lewis

The Screwtape Letters: Annotated Edition

Although this is a fictional work of satire, its diabolical nature makes the reader consider the spiritual realm of demons, as well-known author C. S. Lewis wrote the work from the viewpoint of a demon trying to secure the damnation of an ordinary man.

Another word of warning before concluding. To be cast into a fiery hell of utter and hopeless ruin is a truly fearful punishment. A core tenet of past American preachers, the existence of hell has become a worrying question for those immersed in popular culture. Yet the existence of hell is a critical consideration for every person.

Matthew Henry, in his commentary, notes that, "The agonies and terrors of the first death will lead to the far greater terrors and agonies of eternal death." Fearful indeed, and certainly worthy of one's concern.

