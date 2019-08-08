3 books to help readers pierce through their sins and understand grace

Sin is an utterly destructive force, and with recent news of pastors abandoning their flocks and their faith entirely, maniacal shooting sprees, and sexual falls in the church, sin must be understood now as much as ever. These three books will allow readers to meditate on sin and, going a step further, on the grace of God through Jesus Christ.

Whiter Than Snow

Paul Tripp, a well-known columnist and the author of many works, such as New Morning Mercies: A Daily Gospel Devotional, also spent years fighting against sickness while undergoing multiple surgeries. In Whiter Than Snow, Tripp zeroes in on the two themes of sin and grace, delving deeper into reflection on Psalm 51, a Biblical Psalm of David from when the king was confronted by God's prophet about his adultery and sin. He believes this Psalm will help every believer better understand sin and grace.

Counterfeit Gods

Tim Keller, a famous New York megachurch pastor and author, talks about some of the leading sinful pitfalls: money, sex and power. Man's heart is an "idol-factory," yet none of these idols will fully satisfy a person. Counterfeit Gods confronts these major idols and presents God as the enduring hope for man.

The Scarlet Letter

The Scarlet Letter is a fictional classic by writer Nathaniel Hawthorne from the 1800's, addressing the sin of adultery. The story takes place in a Puritan culture, and the adulteress is punished with the placement of a scarlet letter worn to identify her as a sinner. Dealing with guilt, shame, punishment, and faith, this novel will make the reader consider the deep impact of sin on individuals and society, with enduring implications for modern culture as well.

(PHOTO: CREATIVE COMMONS) The Screwtape Letters by C.S. Lewis

BONUS: The Screwtape Letters

The Screwtape Letters, another fictional work on this list, has been described as a "masterpiece" of satire. Its diabolical nature makes the reader consider the spiritual realm of demons, as well-known author C. S. Lewis wrote the work from the viewpoint of a demon trying to secure the damnation of an ordinary man. This work will give readers an eye-opening view of sin from the demonic point of view.

