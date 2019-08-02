3 best Christian gift ideas in 2019 to surprise a person with God's love

"Every good and perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of the heavenly lights, who does not change like shifting shadows," (James 1:17).

Christians have been given freedom to love and serve and give, just as is written in the Bible: "God loves a cheerful giver."

And every day presents believers with new chances to give of themselves, sharing God's grace and blessings to the people around them. Thus, here is an updated, compiled list of the top most meaningful and special Christian gift ideas to overwhelm a person with God's love in 2019.

Here are Christian Examiner's top 3 Christian gift ideas in 2019:

1) DEVOTIONAL JOURNALS

Tree of Life Handmade, Leather Bound Journal

Embossed Heart Cover Genuine Leather Journal for Women

Man of God Journal with Black Cross Charm

Leather Journal Gift Set with Luxury Pen

Classic Leather Writing Notebook

Leather Embossed Journal: For I Know The Plans I Have For You, Jeremiah 29:11

A devotional journal is a great tool to record what God impresses on a person's heart during study time with God's Word. Along with a Bible reading plan throughout the year, a journal will help a person track the Bible topics they've covered. Writing in a journal will help them remember what they've learned all throughout their journey with Christ. Having their own notes will facilitate easier retention of scripture and a deeper understanding of His Word.

2 Timothy 2:15:

Do your best to present yourself to God as one approved, a worker who does not need to be ashamed and who correctly handles the word of truth.

Giving a loved one or friend a devotional journal encourages the person to grow deeper in God's Word!

2) JEWELRY WITH A CROSS ACCENT/PENDANT

14K Gold Chain Cross Pendant Necklace for Men, Women

Solid Sterling Silver Cross Necklace

Sterling Silver Cross Necklace and Faith Keepsake Gift Card For Women

Gold Cross Necklace for Men, Women & Teens, Boys, 18K Gold Plated Stainless Steel

For every Christian, the ultimate symbol of love is the cross. Christians understand that the image of the cross always reminds them of what Jesus Christ the Savior accomplished more than 2,000 years ago with his death on that tree. The cross carries a special meaning to Christians, symbolizing the free gift of salvation everyone can receive, through faith. Cross jewelry is an all-time favorite gift for Christians.

1 Peter 2:24:

"He himself bore our sins" in his body on the cross, so that we might die to sins and live for righteousness; "by his wounds you have been healed."

3) SCRIPTURAL SHIRTS

Jesus Lion Christian T-Shirt

#Blessed Unisex T-Shirt

Salt and Light Christian T-Shirt

Printed tees are a fashion trend, and these shirts tend to draw attention. Christian t-shirts open the door for Christians to directly and indirectly share the hope they have in Jesus with strangers as well as friends.

1 Peter 3:15:

But in your hearts honor Christ the Lord as holy, always being prepared to make a defense to anyone who asks you for a reason for the hope that is in you; yet do it with gentleness and respect

BONUS IDEA: THE BIBLE!

NIV Study Bible, Large Print, Bonded Leather

NIV, Beautiful Word Bible, Multi-color Floral: 500 Full-Color Illustrated Verses

NIV, Value Thinline Bible, Teal

Thinline Bible, Bonded Leather

Almost everyone wants to experience a bountiful, meaningful, prosperous and successful life, but how can a person gain this knowledge & wisdom? As the answer, wrap this gift and give a loved one the Bible!

Read and obey the Words in the Bible: the "Basic Instructions Before Leaving Earth."

Joshua 1:8

Keep this Book of the Law always on your lips; meditate on it day and night, so that you may be careful to do everything written in it. Then you will be prosperous and successful.

