2 Martyred Christians Told Islamists 'Christ Is Their Savior;' Families Long to See Them in Heaven

Two Christians who were murdered for their faith by Islamic radicals in Kenya apparently told the terrorists that "Christ is their savior" and that they cannot betray their faith.

International Christian Concern reported on the statements of witnesses and heartbroken families a month after the two Christians, Fredrick Ngui Ngonde and Joshua Ooko Obila, were shot dead by Somalia-based terror group al-Shabaab for refusing to recite the Islamic creed.

"The armed Somali fighters ordered all of us to [get off of] the bus and produce our identity cards. They singled out three passengers and ordered them to remain down the bus as we boarded. They asked them if they were Muslims and if they knew the Shahada and the seven verses of Suratul Fatiha. One of them recited part of the Shahada and was allowed to [return] to the bus," a witness who wasn't named told the watchdog group.

"The other two kafir men refused to obey the jihad fighters and remained adamant that Christ is their savior and they cannot deny the Christian faith. They were shot dead."

Ngonde's heartbroken wife, Penianh Mwatha, described her husband as a "caring, prayerful, and a friendly person who I hoped to spend the rest of my life with. I am still in shock. Fredrick has left me with a 2-year-old son too soon. It is painful to lose him."

