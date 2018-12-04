1,400 Respond to the Gospel in Argentina Palau Evangelism Festival

(Photo: Luis Palau Association)2018 Jose C. Paz

Over 19,000 people were reached in person and 31,000 watched the Andrew Palau Festival online during the course of weeklong events from November 12-18 in Jose C. Paz.

"The harvest continues in Latin America," Palau shared in a video message.

The event brought together 140 churches and trained 2,000 evangelists.

76 children accepted Christ during a special service project where children had their feet washed, according to the NRB.

During the week, Andrew Palau also encouraged local pastors with the Bible message and exhorted them to keep evangelism as a top priority.