YouVersion Bible Plan gets 1 million subscriptions on new year's day; 62 percent increase from last year

The popular YouVersion Bible App's Bible Plans got over 1 million new subscriptions on Jan. 1, representing a 62 percent increase from last year.

Launched in 2008, YouVersion is a downloadable app for smartphones that allows users to access the Bible in an assortment of different languages and versions.

The Bible Plan subscription allows those with YouVersion to pair daily passages from the Bible with audio, video, or devotional content. These plans are available in more than 50 languages and help guide people in reading through the Bible over the course of 90 days, six months, or a year.

YouVersion Founder Bobby Gruenewald told The Christian Post in an interview on Thursday that the Bible Plans were part of the app's overall mission of making it easier for their users to access the Scriptures.

"Over the years, we've added several features focused on developing a habit of reading or listening to the Bible every day," said Gruenewald.

"We're encouraged to see Bible Plan subscriptions continue to increase year after year, and we're so grateful for our partners who make their content available on the Bible App."

Gruenewald explained to CP that there are 13,000 different Bible Plans, with an increasing number of these plans being offered in about 1,000 languages aside from English.

"Starting a Bible Plan is one of the best ways to build a discipline of daily Bible reading within the app. In the last year, we've added hundreds of new content partnerships, resulting in more than 2,500 new Bible Plans in 2018," continued Gruenewald.

"Our hope is that by leveraging all the features offered in the Bible App, [YouVersion users] develop a love for engaging with the Bible daily so they can begin to recognize God's presence in their everyday lives."

