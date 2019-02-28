WWE Star Roman Reigns credits prayer for cancer remission: 'God's voicemail was full'

(SCREENGRAB: YOUTUBE/WWE)WWE wrestler Roman Reigns announces that his Leukemia is in remission during an episode of Raw in Atlanta, Georgia on Feb. 25, 2019.

Former World Wrestling Entertainment champion Roman Reigns made his return to the ring Monday night, months after having to relinquish his title in order to battle Leukemia. He credited the power of prayer for his speedy recovery.

Reigns, whose real name is Joe Anoaʻi, announced in October that he would take a hiatus to fight blood cancer, which he has been living with since the age of 22. He vowed to "swing for the fences" and make a triumphant return one day.

That day came sooner than expected. It was Monday night in Atlanta, Georgia when he kicked off the company's flagship weekly television program RAW with great news. The 33-year-old father of three told the chanting crowd that he did more than just swing for the fences, he "hit a home run." He assured the fans that his cancer is in remission.

"I am probably going to say this a lot but I am going to start out by saying thank you," he told the crowd, followed by an ovation. "I miss y'all. ... There is no other job like this. There is no other fanbase like you guys."

