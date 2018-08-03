Why You Don't Want a God You Can Completely Understand

Perhaps a better question would be why would you want a God you could completely understand? It is so you can feel equal to God? So that His decisions would be more palatable to you? So that you could relate better, or perhaps so you do not need to trust Him.

I read in the book of Isaiah:

Isaiah 55:8-9 — For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways, saith the LORD. For as the heavens are higher than the earth, so are my ways higher than your ways, and my thoughts than your thoughts.

According to these verses, God's thoughts, God's methods are way beyond our own comprehension. Some people struggle with that. They want a God made in man's image instead of man made in God's image. Another passage that I enjoy is this one:

1 Corinthians 1:27-29 — But God hath chosen the foolish things of the world to confound the wise; and God hath chosen the weak things of the world to confound the things which are mighty; And base things of the world, and things which are despised, hath God chosen, yea, and things which are not, to bring to nought things that are: That no flesh should glory in his presence.

There you have it. No one is going to be able to say, "I've got God all figured out." It's just not possible; and why would you want it to be? Why would you want a God that is no larger than your capacity to understand?

I believe in a God and a Saviour that is vastly larger than my ability to comprehend and to fully imagine. If I could understand everything about God, who God is, and why God does what he does, then I'd probably be God. And if that were true, we'd all be in a lot of trouble. No, I thank God that He is larger than my finite ability to comprehend. I thank God that He is vastly larger than anything I can imagine.

You Don't Want a Small God

I don't want a small God. No way do I don't want a God that can be contained within the confines of my own brain and imagination. I don't want to find an end to my God or my Saviour, Jesus Christ. And I don't want a God that can be quantified, digested, and distilled in the confines of man's inventions and imaginations.

I want a God that I am always learning about, one who is capable of surprising me at any time, any place, and in any way. When I pray, I want my prayer to be heard by a God that is not limited to what I imagine is possible — or even to what I think needs to be done. I want the God that I have. I want the God of the Bible.

Why would you want anything less?

– Greg S. Baker pastored a church for thirteen years. He now works as the single's pastor at a local church while writing books to help expand the Kingdom of God within the kingdom of man. His books cover topics that include Christian living, manhood, and the end times. He also writes Christian fiction, believing that fiction is a major avenue for sharing the truth of God's Word. To learn more about Greg and his work, visit http://thedivineingredient.com.