Why the Church Must Reconnect With the City

(PHOTO: CREATIVE COMMONS/JORGE ROYAN)Times Square in New York City is seen in this 2005 file photo.

"God designed the city to be first a place of refuge and shelter for the weak." Redeemer Magazine article, "City"

The city was not my first choice for ministry. To be blunt it was not even in my top 10 destinations to serve. Yet for whatever reason God placed me there and continues to draw me back to it like a moth to light. There are many other much more appealing locations to plop down and call home. If I close my eyes I imagine a white sandy beach and world championship golf courses. Alas, that has not been my ministry story. Instead, it has been raw, hardcore urban centers where there are real hurts, deep pain, and broken windows and lives. Yes, there was violence, danger, and drug addiction, but mixed in with that you find genuine, authentic people who desire more, hope for a different future, and want to make life better for the next generation. It is that backdrop that is often missed when you think of our major metropolitan communities. The sweet souls spoiled by the sinister sin around them.

Why Should the Church care about the City?

The easiest answer to the question is because God cares. In Israel's time, God designed some special cities as a place of refuge. In a must-read book by John L. Thompson, "Urban Impact." He quotes from RedeemerMagazine "Today the city is a place where minorities can cluster for support in an alien land, where new immigrants can work together for a foothold in a new world, where refugees can find shelter, and where the homeless and poor can better eke out an existence." He then adds this compelling statement, "The weak and the powerless need the city because they cannot survive in the suburbs and small towns." Imagine if you will the impact the Christian church could have if it embraced the kingdom opportunities the city affords them. Sadly, far too often the church has abandoned the city for those white sandy beaches of suburbia.

The City is the Center of all the Action

God designed the city to be the center of cultural and human development. That same RedeemerMagazinearticle, "City" points out, "The city brings you into contact with so many people with different abilities and skills, producing greater works of art, science, technology, and culture." The city is the epicenter of life, culture, and it used to be, religion. Revelation 18, points out that there is a very present danger that the voice of God could be drowned out in the city.

"The light of a lamp

will never shine in you again.

The voice of bridegroom and bride

will never be heard in you again.

Your merchants were the world's important people.

By your magic spell all the nations were led astray.

In her was found the blood of prophets and of God's holy people,

of all who have been slaughtered on the earth."



