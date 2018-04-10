When a Man Sets the Record for the Fastest Marathon Run by a Woman

If our world survives a few more generations, historians will doubtless look back at our current era and ask, "Was there something in the water? Something in the air? How is it that an entire society went mad at the same time?"

If you've read my columns over the years, you know I have compassion for those who genuinely struggle with their gender identity. That is something I wouldn't wish on anyone, something I do not treat lightly. At the same time, you know that I have often spoken against today's cultural madness in which perception becomes reality.

In the latest example of that madness, the Boston Marathon (among other marathons) has announced that men who identify as women can compete with the women.

Since everyone runs together, it would simply mean that their times would be compared with the times of the female runners. And since both the male winner and the female winner receive the same prize money ($150,000 in Boston), if a man who identifies as a woman beats the other ladies, he would win the prize.

Again, I'm not questioning the fact that some men believe they are really women (and vice versa). I'm simply stating the obvious: These men are not biological women, and it is not fair for a biological male to compete against a biological female. It doesn't take a rocket scientist at MIT to explain these simple facts.

But who cares about facts these days? What I feel is the only thing that matters. My morality. My truth. My reality.

Yet this corporate insanity is not limited to America.

Writing for the Daily Wire, Amanda Prestigiacomo tells us what is happening in Iran:

"The Iranian 'women's soccer team has found a loophole. Instead of comprising a team of actual women, they have added on eight full grown men who they claim are transgender and awaiting sex changes.

"'The country's football association was accused of being 'unethical' for knowingly fielding eight men in its women's team," reports The Telegraph.

"'[Eight players] have been playing with Iran's female team without completing sex change operations,' said Mojtabi Sharifi, an official described as 'close to the Iranian league.'"

Yes, "Members of the national team were ordered on Wednesday to undergo gender testing. Iran's soccer governing body implemented random checks in 2014 after four women's team players were discovered to be biological men who never underwent a sex change."

If you're wondering why these male players weren't noticed before, it's because, "Players on the Iranian women's team are mandated to wear long-sleeved jerseys, pants, and hijabs." (Adding to the sad irony of this story is this: While homosexual acts are punishable by death in Iran, sex-change surgery is "rampant" and is actually pushed on gays by some Islamic clerics.)

