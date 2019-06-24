(Photo: Matt Artz/Unsplash)

"Therefore Pilate said to Him, "So You are a king?" Joshua answered, "You say correctly that I am a king. For this I have been born, and for this I have come into the world, to testify to the truth. Everyone who is of the truth hears my voice." Pilate said to Him, "What is truth?" John 18:37ff

Pilate displayed the same attitude that prevails today in year 2019, and probably in every generation – "what is truth?" Pilate, like most people today, was an existential relativist. That is a big phrase for someone who believes the only truth that exists is what an individual perceives to be true. In other words, there is no objective, absolute truth – especially in regard to God-claims, human ethics, or the purpose of human life – that universally applies, or can be known, by all human beings. Those who are existential relativists believe all "truth" is relative to an individual's perspective or the culture in which they were raised.

Chances are, dear reader, YOU are an existential relativist. This is true even if you claim some religious label like, "Christian." Here is a typical Christian religious person's main expression of their existential relativism regarding God-truth: "oh, well, Jesus didn't really mean that... you need to study Greek or Aramaic or be an anthropological ancient-culture expert to really know what Joshua meant." In other words, "I am only going to believe and do what I want, not what this fellow is saying that Joshua said, because we can't really know what Joshua said 2,000 years ago." The spirit of those words, dear reader, is probably uttered in the hearts of millions each day, for those people who hear one of the real, historical truths of Joshua of Nazareth that they don't like.

The simple truth is that Christians are ignorant of both the real, historical Joshua of Nazareth's Person, and thus by extension his teachings. And they are ignorant for two primary reasons. First, they have never actually placed their faith in him, but rather just picked up some religious traditions and beliefs from their parents or from some Christians they know. Second, those few with a little bit of faith have been deceived by the greatest lie that the father of lies has ever released. And that lie is that you can't know Joshua properly by just reading his words in the four gospels. No, rather, you need to listen to this voice or that voice to properly understand Joshua.

And so, the thing which calls itself "the church" and those who call themselves some version of Christian, find themselves where they currently are.

Totally lost in their religion, having no clue about what life is about, but rather chasing material security and "success" in this world just like those people they say are "lost."

Totally ignorant of most of the real, historical Joshua of Nazareth's teachings, and thus, having created a "Jesus" that will "bless them" in this world.

Sadly, due to the first two realities, these Christians are totally powerless to be a positive witness to this dark world. What the people of the world mostly see regarding "the church" is the hypocrisy of Christians. "What do you mean," you might ask?

For example, most people intuitively know that Joshua taught people ought to love one another. Even though love has been redefined into something other than what the real, historical Joshua of Nazareth defined it as, people still know at some level what it should look like. And one of the things they know is incompatible with people actually loving each other is to bicker, fight, divide and excommunicate each other. And yet that is the past history of the thing which calls itself "the church," as well as its present practice. By some estimates, there are some 40,000 sects or divisions among the people who claim "Jesus Christ" is somehow their God or is at least important to them. Yes, you read that right. Christians have bickered, fought, divided and excommunicated each other thousands of times. And this in spite of the real, historical Joshua of Nazareth saying:

"The glory which You have given me I have given to them, that they may be one, just as we are one; I in them and You in Me, that they may be perfected in unity, so that the world may know that You sent Me, and loved them, even as You have loved Me." John 17

Dear Christian reader, the people of the earth do NOT KNOW that God sent the real, historical Person of Joshua of Nazareth, because you are as divided as a crystal bowl dropped on a stone floor!

Joshua said this when he began his public preaching, "Repent, for the kingdom of God is at hand." People have not changed throughout the millennia and his voice echoes down through the centuries and through those who are actually his disciples. And yes, one can know if one is his disciple! Please get very serious about getting to know the real, historical Joshua of Nazareth, and be ready to experience a changed life if you do! For, the One who said, "I am the truth," still conveys his eternal and absolute truths, and those who have ears to hear still hear.

"For the gate is small and the way is difficult that leads to life, and there are few who find it." Matthew 7

