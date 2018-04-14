Many people, whether or not they are believers, have wondered about prayer. What is the point of prayer? If God already knows what will happen, why pray? If I pray for something good to happen, wouldn't it happen anyway, if God is good? This last question has been considered by philosophers, and is called the divine goodness problem of petitionary prayer.

While there are many other forms of prayer – contemplative, meditative, worship, confession – petitionary prayer is prayer in which a person makes requests of God, for themselves or others. If we assume that humans have freedom of the will, and that God does not predetermine everything, then the problem can be put in this way, according to philosopher Eleonore Stump:

God will not fulfill a request that makes the world worse than it otherwise would have been. If what is requested in prayer would make the world better, then God would bring that about, even if no one prayed for it. Therefore, petitionary prayer is pointless.

While I think we can accept the first claim above, it seems to me that there are reasons to question the second one. It is not clear that God must always follow the principle "If x makes the world better, then I must bring about x." This principle would ultimately lead to the claim that God must create the best of all possible worlds. And there are reasons to question this claim. Consider the following, from contemporary philosopher Alvin Plantinga, in his book God, Freedom, and Evil:

"Just as there is no greatest prime number, so perhaps there is no best of all possible worlds. Perhaps for any world you mention, replete with dancing girls and deliriously happy sentient creatures, there is an even better world, containing even more dancing girls and deliriously happy sentient creatures. If so, it seems reasonable to think that the second possible world is better than the first. But then it follows that for any possible world W there is a better possible world W', in which case there just isn't any such thing as the best of all possible worlds."

If the second claim in the above argument is true, it would follow that God must bring about the best of all possible worlds. But given that logically speaking there may be no such world, we have reason to doubt the second claim. We therefore have reason to doubt this argument for the conclusion that petitionary prayer is pointless.

But this only reveals flaws in one specific argument against the claim that prayer has a point. What else can be said about the value of prayer?

First, prayer may be effective in helping humans cultivate friendship with God, as we communicate with God in this way. The medieval philosopher and theologian St. Thomas Aquinas thought that part of the point of prayer was the joy of talking and communing with God.

