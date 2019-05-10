At a funeral we may hear the phrase "Ashes to ashes, dust to dust." The phrase is not in the Bible – but comes from the Anglican Book of Common Prayer. It is derived from Genesis 2:7 – "And the LORD God formed man of the dust of the ground, and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life; and man became a living soul."

So on that premise I think we can say that we are "living land." Farmers know a lot about living land. Soil testing is an important part of farming to determine the nutrient content necessary for growing certain crops. If the soil is deficient the farmer may use additives or may decide to plant seed in more productive soil altogether.

Likewise, God is looking for good soil too. He has already equipped us with all we need to be successful, but it may not be the time or season for us to produce and flourish. The farmer can do all that he can do, but he depends on God to add the blessing for a bumper crop. It's the same with us – we can do all that we can do with our gifts, our talents, and our capabilities, but God adds the blessing. In other words, "We can make our plans, but the Lord determines our steps" (Proverbs 16:9).

When we look at the world today, it seems hopeless that we'll ever be on one accord. It's discouraging to see all the calamity, all the tragedy and divisiveness. It seems the whole land is bent on destruction. However, if we as "living land" personalize our own relationship with God our Creator, there is a promise for supernatural healing not only in our bodies made from the earth, but even in our own circle of influence. He says in II Chronicles 7:14 "Then if my people who are called by my name will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sins and restore their land." Have you examined your land lately? Are you doing God's will? Matthew 6:10 (KJV) reads: "Thy will be done in earth [in me], as it is in heaven." I believe the difference in the prepositions "in" and "on," is, how can we expect God's will to be done on earth, if it is not first done in us?

–Larry Buford, excerpt from the book, Book To The Future (Amazon and Barnes & Noble). Contact: LBuford8101@hotmail.com.