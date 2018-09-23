Values Voter Summit Panel: Gender Ideology Is 'Large-Scale Child Abuse,' Threat to Basic Liberties

(PHOTO: THE CHRISTIAN POST)Peter Sprigg of the Family Research Council, activist Elizabeth Johnston, Dr. Michelle Cretella, (from left to right) look on as Dr. Paul McHugh speaks to the Values Voter Summit about the harms of gender ideology on Sept. 22, 2018.

WASHINGTON — Transgender ideology results in "large-scale child abuse" and poses a threat to all kinds of cherished rights, a panel at the Values Voter Summit said Saturday.

Before hundreds assembled at the Omni Shoreham Hotel for the largest annual political gathering of social conservatives in the United States, psychiatrist Dr. Paul McHugh, pediatrician Dr. Michelle Cretella, and Elizabeth Johnston, who is known as the Activist Mommy, spoke about the harms that gender ideology poses to children.

"America is engaged in large-scale child abuse," Cretella said in her remarks. "And complicit in this is my field, my field of pediatrics, psychiatry, our education system, mass media and social media."

She urged the crowd to not employ the language of transgender activists. Every being has a biological sex, not something additional called a gender or a gender identity hardwired into one's brain or DNA, she explained.

Cretella, who is the executive director of the American College of Pediatricians, outlined the effects of Lupron, a drug that's being given to children who suffer from gender dysphoria.

Lupron is an FDA-approved drug used to treat precocious puberty in children, prostate cancer in men and endometriosis in women. The drug, however, may have serious side effects including bone fractures and memory loss. Lupron has never been tested or approved to treat physically healthy children with gender dysphoria. Sex change hormones may put children at risk of heart attacks, strokes, blood clots, diabetes, various cancers and emotional instability — the same instability the drugs are purported to alleviate in dysphoric youth, she explained.

"Sex is not assigned by people. I don't assign sex to my patients when I see them in the delivery room. It declares itself. We recognize it. Our bodies tell us who we are," Cretella went on to say.

Worldwide, medical referrals for gender dysphoria in which youth are seeking to transition to the opposite sex have increased astronomically. As The Christian Post reported earlier this week, in England such referrals have risen over 4,000 percent in less than a decade. And this is in no small part due to the kinds of practices being carried out by activist pediatricians.

To many gasps and other expressions of horror from the crowd, Cretella described several instances in which pediatricians disseminated confusing messages to young children about their sex.

One Los Angeles based pediatrician counseled an 8-year-old girl who was tomboyish, athletic and being bullied at school. After asking the child if she was a boy or girl, and the child replied that she was indeed a girl, the pediatrician used an example of a Pop-Tart to suggest otherwise.

Read more about Values Voter Summit Panel: Gender Ideology Is 'Large-Scale Child Abuse,' Threat to Basic Liberties on The Christian Post.