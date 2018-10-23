The Sacred Value of Human Life

(PHOTO: CHIEF PETTY OFFICER NICK AMEEN/U.S. COAST GUARD)Pope Francis blesses a baby as he arrives at Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2015.

In an address this month at St. Peter's Square, Pope Francis made one of his most resounding affirmations of life so far in his papacy. He stated, "It is worthwhile to welcome every life because every man is worth the blood of Christ himself... You cannot despise what God has so loved!" Indeed, the treatment which a society tolerates towards its most vulnerable, whether they be at the beginning or end of life, or at any point on its continuum, is what determines the true calibre of a society. Each individual choice to affirm and embrace life, has a knock-on effect on the type of world in which we will all live.

A prominent case in point was with Professor Stephen Hawkings, who did not resort to euthanasia, and whose brave decision left the world a better place. Diagnosed with motor neurone disease at the age of 21, and given a life expectancy of two years, no one would have failed to sympathize with his dilemma. But he defied all expectations and lived for a further 55 years with this vicious and debilitating disease. He brought cosmology and quantum physics to the masses, who showed their appreciation through book purchases, leading to his book sales reaching several millions. Beyond all his academic and literary achievements, it could be said that his "will to live" was his biggest achievement and legacy to the world.

Similarly, there are many who would not be here today, and whose life's work and influence, would have never had the chance to come to fruition, had their mothers denied them the right to life. There are circumstances where this decision can be a harrowing one, for example in the case of Justin Bieber's mom who fell pregnant with him at 17 as a single mother facing financial hardship. She was repeatedly encouraged to terminate her pregnancy, but nevertheless, she took a step of faith and decided to bring her pregnancy to term. Her son has had a notable impact on the music industry, and has no doubt brought much joy to his mother.

Our life's purpose is not to be invented, but, to be discovered because we were conceived in the mind of our Creator – an act suffused with purpose. Discovering that purpose is not always straightforward, but it is safe to assume it already exists. The Bible is a life-affirming book which makes it clear from the onset that God regards each life as valuable and that value derives from God-given purpose. We are told that "all things were created through Him and for Him" (Colossians 1:16). It is not for us – God's creation – to regard the life which He created (including ourselves) in a casual and indifferent way.

The psalmist writes – "I will praise you for I am fearfully and wonderfully made" (Psalm 139:14). We are told that not one sparrow falls to the ground without God knowing about it (Matthew 10:29); that even the hairs on our head are all numbered (Luke 12:7); that before we were formed in our mother's womb God knew us (Jeremiah 1:5); that all the days of our lives were written in his book before one of them came to be (Psalm 139:16). The Creator God, who is beyond our limited human understanding, decided we should be conceived into existence – a miracle indeed, considering the overwhelming odds against conception. We are all walking miracles! It stands to reason, therefore, that since we did not determine the act or timing of our conception or birth, why should we presume to determine the type or timing of our own death? The journey of this earthly life is never easy and requires trusting the Creator from start to finish.

We cannot choose our own purpose, although many do try to chart their own course. The result is, we can become prone to distress and disillusionment when things do not turn out the way we had planned. We can end up looking for meaning in many activities, achievements and relationships which were never meant to satisfy the deep longings of the human soul. If these things can make us happy, then logically they also have the capacity to make us sad.

Without knowing it, we have placed people in categories where some peoples' lives are deemed more worthwhile than others. For example, those who are weak or disabled and who cannot contribute to society in the normal way, are regarded as a drain on society. Should such people decide to end their lives, this may not be deemed a great loss to society although the family and loved ones left behind will greatly mourn their absence. We easily forget the intangible qualities which people bring to their families and friendships. These cannot be adequately assessed in purely financial terms. Those who are contemplating suicide because they think their family and friends will be better off without them need to hear the survivors' stories. In the overwhelming majority of cases, they are left with a never-ending trail of regret, sorrow and wounds which never heal. So much for the theory that our life is our own and has no impact on others! Society benefits from having to care for the weak, disabled and dependent because by so doing, we develop compassion and patience, and are reminded that we are interdependent beings meant to find our deepest satisfaction in communion with God and one another.

As we have seen with abortion and the delivery of poor elderly care and the increasing calls for euthanasia, the erosion of the right to life always starts with the most vulnerable in society. Any barrier which is erected to stop such erosion must start with the foundation of the sanctity of human life without which human viability becomes subjected to the vagaries of human opinion. Such a society must be avoided at all costs.

—Dr. Carla Cornelius gained her Ph.D from Trinity School of the Bible and Theological Seminary. The focus of her doctoral dissertation was the proposal of a biblical model for counseling the suicidal based on the book of Ecclesiastes. "No Way Out" is her latest literary effort to extract practical wisdom and insight from her studies and observations, to speak directly to the hearts of those who are suicidal.