The Joy of a Fresh Start

For me it's always a great thing to start something fresh. I love it when Daylight Saving Time begins and we spring forward an hour. It's like getting a whole new part of the day. I also love the first day of spring. I like the way everything looks after it rains. And as an artist, I love a blank sheet of paper.

Another thing that's great is when you come to the end of a great difficulty or failure and can have a fresh start, a new beginning.

Moses, the world changer, changed the world for the captives of Egypt, the nation Israel. He led them to a new beginning in a new land. And the way he did it all was by faith. But before this happened, Moses himself needed a new beginning. You probably know the story. He killed an Egyptian and went into exile for 40 years. But the Lord spoke to him and recommissioned him to service. Moses had crashed and burned, but God gave him a second chance. God gave him, and ultimately the Israelites, a new beginning.

It comes down to this: When you've been changed, you want to see others changed as well. Or to turn that around, if you don't want to see others changed, then how have you really been changed? Jesus said, "But to whom little is forgiven, the same loves little" (Luke 7:47 NKJV).

If we could wrap our minds around what God has done for us and how much he has forgiven us, how he has taken all that sin and removed it from our lives, then we would have an eagerness, an excitement and a passion to tell others about what God has done for us. With this comes responsibility, because Jesus also said, "When someone has been given much, much will be required in return; and when someone has been entrusted with much, even more will be required" (Luke 12:48 NLT).

The Jewish people had been living as slaves under Pharaoh in Egypt. But through Moses, the answer to their prayers had finally come. The problem was that Pharaoh wasn't cooperating. Instead of releasing the Jews, he dug in his heels and refused to release them. And even worse, he effectively chose to reject God. He said, "And who is the Lord? Why should I listen to him and let Israel go? I don't know the Lord, and I will not let Israel go" (Exodus 5:2 NLT).

If you get into a fight with God, you're going to lose. Just know that. If you're running from the Lord, you're going to lose. As it's been said, your arms are too short to box with God.

