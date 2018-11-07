Tebow Foundation Online Series 'The Movement' to Highlight Charity Work

Former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow's nonprofit will debut a series centered on the charitable work that the organization does worldwide.

Titled "The Movement," the first episode will launch Monday at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Facebook Watch and on the Tim Tebow Foundation's website.

In an email to supporters, the Tebow Foundation said the new series was created to "bring each donor and TTF family member closer to the difference they are making through the TTF ministry."

"This new video series will bring you behind-the-scenes with unparalleled access as we document the journey of TTF and how God is using this ministry to change lives," the foundation said. "This is a movement of faith, hope and love, and we want you to be in the midst of how God is working!"

