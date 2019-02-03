Super Bowl 53: 4 devout Christian Patriots and Rams players to watch Sunday

(YouTube/SportTechie)The Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

This Sunday, tens of millions of Americans will tune in to watch Super Bowl LIII as the New England Patriots take on the Los Angeles Rams at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Both the Rams and Patriots have practicing Christians on their respective rosters who will be playing in the biggest game of the season.

Here, presented in no particular order, are four players from both teams who'll be taking the field at the championship football game.

Matt Slater

New England Patriots player Matt Slater, who is a wide receiver on special teams, said in a 2015 interview that he does his best to read the Bible daily.

"It's so hard to navigate the course of the day without looking into God's Word," said Slater. "It makes me feel better about the direction of my day and how I interact with people throughout the course of the day."

In a February 2017 news conference, Slater stressed that he believed "you have to understand what God says about your sin" and then "you realize, 'I am a sinful person.'"

"My sin has separated me from an eternal, perfect God. But there's a backup plan to that: He sent His Son Jesus," said Slater.

Rodger Saffold

Rams offensive lineman Rodger Saffold garnered headlines last month when it was announced that he was getting baptized as a sign of his growing proximity to God.

Saffold credited the Rams' team chaplain Kevin Nickerson for helping him with his spiritual development, explaining at a news conference last Thursday that "I think my relationship with Christ has been as close as it's ever been."

"I've been definitely doing the daily things in order to get that right. I feel like having that close relationship takes the pressure off a lot of the stresses you have in daily life," said Saffold, according to Sports Spectrum.

"I've been able to go through this entire season with just a different joy and a different energy around me and it's allowed me to be successful."

