Steve and Jackie Green Share 'Phenomenal' Responses to Museum of the Bible From Public

Steve and Jackie Green appear at Proclaim 18, the National Religious Broadcasters' (NRB) International Christian Media Convention in Nashville, Tennessee, on March 2, 2018.

NASHVILLE — Hobby Lobby owners Steve and Jackie Green recently opened up about the "phenomenal" response they've seen from the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C. and revealed they're just at the "starting line" when it comes to fulfilling their mission of sharing the Gospel around the world.

The Greens, who co-founded the Museum of the Bible, told The Christian Post they've been pleasantly surprised by the success of the museum, which has welcomed more than 350,000 visitors ­since its opening in November.

"Two of the common comments that stand out to me is that they didn't have enough time, many visitors say, because you can spend hours or days in the museum," Steve Green told CP. "The other is that it exceeded their expectations."

The term "Bible museum" doesn't necessarily call to mind something that's very engaging, he said, but the museum is highly interactive and uses state-of-the-art technology to make exhibits interesting and accessible for entire families.

"We use electronics and a lot of current media to try to make the story, to the book, come alive," he said. "That's what's been fun about seeing our visitors really enjoy the museum."

When asked why the museum appeals to both Christians and non-Christians alike, Steve Green explained that instead of espousing any certain religion, the Museum of the Bible simply seeks to present the history, impact, and narrative of the Bible.

"We are telling this book's story," he said. "It's not about a denomination, a church, a faith tradition. It's about a book that runs through multiple faith traditions whether it be Catholic or Protestant or Jewish traditions."

"We wanted an atheist to feel comfortable in the museum, they don't feel like we're pushing an agenda," he continued. "The average person that doesn't really fully understand to the degree that this book has impacted their life, they can walk away from this museum and realize it's had an impact on their life whether they realize it or not."

Their efforts have paid off. The Greens recounted some of encouraging stories they've heard from visitors whose interest in the Bible was revived after visiting the museum.

"A gentleman that we know, his father didn't ever want to read the Bible, and when he was growing up didn't go with them and their family to church. Since he's been to the museum, he's reading his Bible again," Jackie Green said. "I think it helps people, whether they love the book or not, to learn more about it, to have a greater understanding, and I think it impacts their life. We want people to be intrigued by the book and learn more about it."

