Parents Outraged Over 'Graphic' Sex Ed Plan 'Sit Out'

(PHOTO: COURTESY OF ANNA JOHNSTON)Sex Ed Sit Out, a protest on April 23, 2018 of parents removing their children from public schools in protest of "graphic" sex ed resources.

Frustrated parents across the nation are planning to remove their children from public schools later this month in protest of "pornographic" sex ed curriculum being taught under the guise of "anti-bullying."

The "Sex Ed Sit Out," which has been months in the making, is taking place on Monday, April 23.

The protest was launched by a few American mothers on social media who were troubled by the explicit nature of content in current sex ed resources used in public schools. As their coordination efforts gained ground, the initiative went global with demonstrations planned in Australia and Canada.

"Why are our tax dollars going to pay for curriculums and resources that teach dangerous and promiscuous behaviors which most parents find morally abhorrent and the CDC has stated are a health risk?" asked Elizabeth Johnston, who also known as The Activist Mommy and has over half a million followers on Facebook, in a press release about the upcoming protest obtained by The Christian Post.

"I kept stumbling across viral videos online of concerned parents sharing the graphic nature of sex education and anti-bullying curriculums. I personally homeschool my children but felt sorry for the parents who feel helpless to stop the stranglehold of special interest groups who are funding and pushing these graphic and dangerous programs in public schools," Johnston said in an email to CP Monday.

She and other concerned moms began networking together to launch a protest called "Sex Ed Sit Out"; they decided on April 23 because they were looking for a date in the spring in which most schools are in session before the hustle and bustle of graduations and proms began. The initiative's website outlines their objections to "gender-bending" and "pornographic" sex ed resources, the use of tax dollars being spent to fund such curricula, and the sexualization of children.

The parents behind this demonstration want to know why their kids are being taught the mechanics of anal and oral sex, how to masturbate, and to question their gender, which are among the things included in many sex ed curricula used today in public schools.

