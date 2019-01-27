Our world is evil, but you can change that

(Photo: Twitter)Members of the New York Senate conference celebrate the Reproductive Health Act that legalizes abortion up to birth, for any reason, in Albany, New York, on Jan. 22, 2019.

Let's begin with this shocking headline: "America's favorite Valentine's Day candy is unavailable this year." Necco, the original producer of Sweethearts candy, went out of business last July. The candy's new owner promises to have the candy back on shelves next year.

I wish this were the only bad news in the news.

New York legislators approved a bill this week protecting abortion in case the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade. There was loud cheering in the New York state Senate chamber when the bill passed.

The legislation, which was signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, allows non-physicians such as licensed midwives, physician assistants, and licensed nurse practitioners to perform abortions. It expands late-term abortions and could compel doctors to perform abortions or risk losing their license to practice.

Meanwhile, details are emerging about Zephen Xaver, the man who allegedly killed five people inside a SunTrust Bank in Sebring, Florida, two days ago. His ex-girlfriend has told reporters that Xaver had an obsession with guns and death. "He was pretty open about the fact that he wanted everybody to die. All he talked about was killing people," she said.

When you read stories like these, don't you feel an urge to do something to help? Something to protect unborn children and victims of senseless crime? Something to make the world better than we found it?

'What counts in life'

Nelson Mandela: "What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived. It is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead."

How do we make such a "difference"?

