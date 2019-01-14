Only 7 percent of millennials support Democratic Party's position on abortion

(Photo: The Christian Post / Samuel Smith)Pro-life millennials march in the 2017 March for Life in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 27, 2017.

Ninety-three percent of millennial-aged Americans do not subscribe to the official Democratic Party platform on abortion, according to a newly released survey by a pro-life student group.

The poll, released Monday by Students for Life of America's Institute for Pro-Life Advancement, found that only 7 percent of millennials surveyed supported taxpayer funding of abortions and abortion without any legal restrictions. This contrasts with the stated position of the Democratic Party on the issue of abortion.

According to the 2016 Democratic Party platform, "every woman should have access to quality reproductive health care services, including safe and legal abortion—regardless of where she lives, how much money she makes, or how she is insured."

"We believe that reproductive health is core to women's, men's, and young people's health and wellbeing. We will continue to stand up to Republican efforts to defund Planned Parenthood health centers, which provide critical health services to millions of people," says the platform.

In addition, 70 percent of surveyed millennials supported limits on abortion, with 42 percent opposing abortion "broadly" while 28 percent supported specific policies like parental notification, limiting abortion later in pregnancy, and halting government funding of abortion.

Other findings included 41 percent of millennials supporting the overturning of Roe v. Wade and equal numbers identifying as "pro-life" and "pro-choice" (39 percent).

The poll was conducted in January by the polling company inc./WomanTrend with a sample space of 400 respondents and a margin of error of 4.9 percent.

Kristan Hawkins, president of Students for Life of America, argued that the survey showed that "labels like pro-life, pro-choice, access, health, or women's rights often camouflage the true realities of the policies that today crisscross the country."

"Especially as we talk with Millennials, who are often outside the political structure of Washington, D.C., the anti-abortion movement must be clear on what we are advancing and its impact on mothers, the preborn and taxpayers," said Hawkins.

Read more from "Only 7 percent of millennials support Democratic Party's position on abortion" on The Christian Post.