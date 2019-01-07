NBC should be 'ashamed' of telling parents to push transgender ideology on kids, advocacy groups say

(REUTERS/Kamil Krzacznski)Demonstrators hold signs during "Stand Up for Transgender Rights" event to show their support for transgender equality, in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. February 25, 2017.

A leading social conservative Christian organization says NBC News should be "ashamed" of publishing an article that suggests parents should teach their children to reject sexual norms and accept trans-ideology.

On new year's eve, NBC News posted an article titled "How to talk to transgender youth, according to experts and their parents."

The article relies on advice from a trans-activist psychologist, a Rutgers professor who's also an LGBT advocate — both of whom have children who identify as either transgender or gender non-conforming — and three other parents of trans-identified children. Among other things, the article offers what it claims are misconceptions about trans-identified children and things to "avoid when speaking to trans youth and their families."

According to the article, one thing to avoid when speaking with trans-identified youth and their families is daring to offer "unsolicited opinions and advice."

"It's a double whammy," Dr. Diane Ehrensaft, the director of mental health at a gender clinic in San Francisco, California, and author of The Gender Creative Child, was quoted as saying. "Because you're also criticizing the parents at the same time who have supported their child in being that person."

Additionally, Ehrensaft says, people should avoid "asking questions or making statements that objectify the teen." Specifically, the article warns about asking questions related to the child's genitals, medical treatments, and surgeries.

Melinda Mangin, an associate professor in education at Rutgers University, claims that asking questions could objectify the child.

The third no-no, according to the article, is "misgendering" the children — referring to a child by the pronoun associated with his or her biological sex and not their "gender identity."

The article goes on to detail how a New Jersey mother lets her child identify by the pronouns "they" and "them."

