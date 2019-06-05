NBC, CBS accused of censoring Alex Trebek's 'prayers' statement

(REUTERS/Danny Moloshok)Alex Trebek has been the host of "Jeopardy" since 1984.

CBS and NBC edited out or ignored comments "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek made about prayers helping his recovery, according to a conservative media watchdog group.

When Trebek, who was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, spoke to People Magazine, he credited prayer with playing a factor in the success of his chemo treatments.

"I told the doctors, this has to be more than just chemo. I've had a couple million people out there who expressed their good thoughts, their positive energy and their prayers. The doctors said it could very well be an important part of this," said Trebek to People.

NewsBusters reported that the quote was either edited or ignored by "CBS Evening News" and "NBC Nightly News," respectively.

NBC News correspondent Joe Fryer skipped over the prayer reference when quoting Trebek: "He tells People, 'I've got a couple million people out there who have expressed good thoughts ... I told the doctors this has to be more than just the chemo.'"

NewsBusters also called out CBS, noting that "fill-in anchor and Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan only had a news brief on the story in which the only quote from the magazine was that Trebek thought the turnaround was 'mindboggling.'"

ABC News, meanwhile, included the full quote.

The Christian Post reached out to NBC and CBS on Tuesday. Neither station returned comment by press time.

