Most US Christians uncomfortable with returning to church: survey

Nearly two-thirds of American Christians are uncomfortable with returning to in-person worship services over coronavirus concerns, according to a recent survey.

The American Enterprise Institute conducted a poll of 3,504 Americans from late May to early June, asking them about their comfort levels on returning to church.

Among respondents, 64% said they were either "somewhat uncomfortable" or "very uncomfortable" with returning to in-person church services.

"People are equivocating and uncertain about whether they feel comfortable attending," said Daniel Cox, who oversaw the study, to The Associated Press and Religion News Service.

"We're seeing among laypeople a significant amount of discomfort in going back to formal in-person religious practices."

While most of the overall sample were uncomfortable, the AEI survey found considerable variance in responses by racial and religious classification.

White evangelical Protestants were the most comfortable with attending services, with 61% saying they were either "very comfortable" or "somewhat comfortable" with attending.

