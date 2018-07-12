((PHOTO: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/ISAACGERG))A church in Mansa, the capital of the Luapula province of Zambia

Recent data reveals that for the first time, Africa is now home to the most number of Christians in the world. Latin America held that title previously.

An infographic provided by the Center for the Study of Global Christianity at Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary shows that more than 631 million Christians currently reside in Africa and they make up 45 percent of the population.

Latin America is, meanwhile, estimated to have 601 million Christians. Though a smaller number compared to Africa, they make up the majority of the continent at 92 percent.

According to CBS News, Zambia is the African nation with the highest percentage of Christian residents, with around 95.5 percent of the people living there following the religion.

Following not too far behind Zambia on the list of African nations with the highest percentage of Christian residents is the Republic of Seychelles, where 94.7 percent hold Christian beliefs.

Third is Rwanda.

Last year, a study conducted by the center revealed that more than 582 million Christians were living in Africa. Only the continent of Latin America managed to outrank Africa in terms of number of Christian residents in 2017. Back then, Latin America was home to 591 million Christians.

Third on the list of the continents with the most Christians in 2018 is Europe at 571 million, making up 77 percent of the population. In fourth place is Asia with 388 million Christians, though they only make up nine percent of the continent's population.

Asia is also the only continent where the number of Christian residents from 2017 to 2018 did not increase significantly.

North America is fifth with 277 million Christians who make up 76 percent of the continent's population.

Read more about More Christians Now Live in Africa Than Any Other Continent in the World on The Christian Post.