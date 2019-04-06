Mike Huckabee identifies 'biggest threat' to moral fiber of US, why it's the Church's fault

(Photo: NRB)Former Governor Mike Huckabee, the host of Huckabee on TBN, appears at Proclaim 19, the NRB International Christian Media Convention in Anaheim, California.

Redefining gender and sexual identity is the "greatest threat" to the moral fiber of America, said former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee, and the fault lies with the Church.

"The biggest threat to biblical principles today is the failure to apply a biblical standard of maleness and femaleness," Huckabee told The Christian Post during a sit-down interview last week in Anaheim, California. "We are creating this illusion that there is no gender, there is no identity, and I'm blaming the Christian Church."

The 2008 and 2016 Republican presidential candidate explained that California's introduction of "no-fault divorce" in 1970 created the mindset that marriage "wasn't really that important" and that one "could go in and out of it without a second thought." Prior to that time, some kind of marital fault had to be demonstrated before a divorce could be granted.

"That's when we first started losing that sense of sacredness of what marriage meant," he argued. "So I'm not really that surprised that same sex-marriage has become in vogue because the Christian Church were the ones who essentially abdicated a strict responsibility about what biblical marriage should look like."

"Once you've destroyed that, why can't you have any and everything?" he continued. "The gender dysphoria we're seeing today is largely due to the fact that the Church has failed to present very clearly the words of Jesus and Genesis 5:2: 'Male and female He created them.'"

Huckabee pointed out that society today celebrates single parenting and posits the idea that fathers "really aren't necessary" when it comes to raising children.

"There are some people who are in single parenthood, not because they want to be, but because they were forced to be. And we ought to give [them] all the support," he clarified. "But we should never pretend that it is as good as a loving mother and father in a home where a child sees both genders play out their norms because that's the modeling of behavior that would be ideal for a child to grow up in."

Huckabee, who served as a Southern Baptist pastor before entering politics, said that in order for things to change, the Church needs to clearly present a biblical view of gender and identity — even though it's not considered "politically correct."

"People are afraid that if they are really biblical, it will alienate people and I think that's nonsense," he contended. "Yes, it will alienate some people who are more interested in preserving the lifestyle they have chosen than a lifestyle that will be practical and will work. But it will also be a lifesaver for the people who are really looking for genuine truth."

