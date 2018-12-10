Matt Chandler reveals why 'Christmas blues' present unique evangelism opportunity for Christians

(Screenshot: Vimeo)Matt Chandler, pastor of The Village Church in Highland Village, Texas.

Matt Chandler has explained why the "Christmas blues" present a "unique opportunity" for Christians and identified three ways believers can make the most of the holiday season.

In a recent op-ed, Chandler, lead pastor at the Village Church in Texas, said that for many people, Christmas can be a difficult time of year. Some experience the "Christmas blues" — feelings of loneliness and depression, while others may experience the "Christmas hangover," the feeling that "hits after the presents are opened, the stockings are empty, the meal is over and we find ourselves thinking, 'Is that it?'"

Social media, TV commercials and department stores paint an idyllic picture that our loneliness will be turned into joy and that gifts will satisfy, Chandler said, but "these expectations can't possibly be met."

"The Christmas blues and the Christmas hangover come together when unbridled expectations meet reality—when we build up an expectation for something that it can't possibly meet," Chandler said.

But this time of year and the "sad cycle of Christmas" present a "unique situation" for Christians, the pastor contended.

"Given the reality of the Christmas blues and the fact that people seem more open during this season to spiritual, meaningful things, Christmas affords the opportunity for evangelism," he explained.

"This holiday creates the perfect time and space for us to give people the only thing that will wake them up from their spiritual slumber, to give them the only gift that will bring them true joy and satisfaction."

Chandler encouraged believers to pray for those discouraged this Christmas; make specific plans to see a few of these individuals ahead of Christmas, and to practice sharing the Gospel aloud and writing it out.

"This Christmas, we have the chance to not only overcome the chaos and confusion of the holidays and find the substance underneath the shadows," he said. "We also have the chance to show the world around us what that true substance is."

