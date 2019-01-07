Louie Giglio: To be effective your faith must be built on knowing God, stop wavering

(Austin Bell)Pastor Louie Giglio, founder of the Passion Conference, speaks in Dallas, Texas, on Jan. 3, 2019.

To be sent out and effective for God, faith must be built on the "bedrock" of knowing God, and Christians must cease wavering between two opinions, no matter the circumstances, says Louie Giglio.

In the final session of the Passion 2019 conference, which began Wednesday and was hosted in four sites around the country, founder Louie Giglio stressed the importance of holding fast to God, going deep with Him and having an undivided mind during his second talk in Dallas, Texas, on Thursday night.

"We are living in the greatest days ever in the Kingdom of God," Giglio said, and to be sent out on mission, Christians must have the inner resolve that says, "I've seen enough to trust God with my life."

"How long will you waver between two opinions. If the LORD is God, follow Him; but if Baal is God, follow him," he said, quoting 1 Kings 18:21, recounting the words of the prophet Elijah.

Not wavering between two opinions is particularly important when choosing who to marry, he continued, pointing out how Ahab, an evil king marked by dishonesty, married the demonically wicked Jezebel, who tried to kill God's anointed, Elijah.

He advised the students gathered for the conference that spouses often arrive at the moment when they are the least worried about it, that the lack of worry actually seems to speed up the process.

"Most people I know who have found someone phenomenal were completely and utter floored by Jesus" when they were least expecting it, he said.

Wait for a husband or wife who will "burn for the renown of Jesus in our lifetime."

"Who you marry is going to be the determiner of whether you get in that genealogy of world-changing, believing, faithful people or not."

