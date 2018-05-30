John Piper Shares the Secret to Fighting Anxiety

((PHOTO: ROCKET REPUBLIC VIA FLICKER))John Piper, founder of DesiringGod.org and chancellor of Bethlehem College & Seminary, speaks at the MLK50 Conference hosted by the Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission of the Southern Baptist Convention and The Gospel Coalition in Memphis, Tennessee, on April 5, 2018.

Theologian John Piper says the secret to fighting anxiety is knowing that God has works out everything for your good.

In a Memorial Day episode of Ask Pastor John, a Desiring God podcast, the producer said he recently ran a search of the show's email inbox for the words "anxious" and "anxiety" and found that those terms came up in over 600 emails, as they often receive questions about anxiety-related issues.

Piper recounted that when he and his wife were in their mid-30s, finances were tight and they were regularly going over their budget. They discovered they were charging more expenses on their credit card so they cut it up but ended up keeping another one, though never using it.

He lost this card while on vacation in California.

"I had no idea where it was. It could've been at the seals show in SeaWorld, or it could have been in a fruit shop in Tijuana, where we had crossed the border to visit Mexico. It could've been in who knows how many McDonald's. It could have been on the beach in Coronado, California — where the sand really is gold and the condos sell for a $1.25 million," Piper said.

But he was not worried about this, he said.

