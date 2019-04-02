In rural Ohio, a wax museum dedicated to all things Bible

(Photo: Dennis Lennox)An exhibit depicting Jesus Christ and the Last Supper at the Biblewalk Museum in Mansfield, Ohio.

You could call it the biblical version of Madame Tussauds, the famous museum known for its wax figures of celebrities and other famous personalities.

Part museum and part ministry, the BibleWalk Museum in rural Ohio is located halfway between Columbus and Cleveland in Mansfield (population 47,281). Typical of many towns in the Rust Belt, Mansfield's best claim to fame is "The Shawshank Redemption," the 1994 movie starring Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman that was filmed locally.

I will admit that before visiting I thought BibleWalk looked and sounded hokey, especially since it has gotten some publicity for repurposing wax figures of celebrities and famous personalities into biblical characters without changing the faces.

Yet, I was pleasantly surprised when I visited the museum, which sits on the campus of the nondenominational Diamond Hill Cathedral. Sure, it was a little weird seeing an angelic Prince Philip, but I suspect only pop culture aficionados really notice the faces.

Visitors of different Christian denominations and traditions will find BibleWalk useful in improving their biblical literacy, notwithstanding its affiliation with the neighboring church.

