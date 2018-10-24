How to Share the Gospel With LGBT People Part 2

(PHOTO: REUTERS/ADREES LATIF)Activists stand under an umbrella in the colors of the LGBT pride flag as they take part in a protest against Westboro Baptist Church members, July 26, 2016.

In Part One, I discussed that when ministering to people that identify as LGBT, it is important to not get stuck in a mental argument about sexual sin. Each person is morally accountable to God for all their sin. Each person needs a savior, and each person must let go of their sinful identity and become born again. In this article I will discuss specific analogies and scenarios I use to help convey the truth that any identity outside of Christ must be given up.

The following is what I share in each encounter I have with someone who identifies as LGBT. I have seen these analogies and scenarios be very successful in lovingly conveying the truth.

The first scenario I use is the following.

I will ask the person if they have ever "loved" anyone? The next question is if they have ever come to see that the "love" they felt was not real? I will further ask if they have ever felt like they have misperceived a relationship due to their feelings or emotions that were blinding them? Each person in life has had these types of experiences. The people that I am talking with, will often acknowledge that they have had experiences just like what I brought up. The importance of this scenario being raised to their attention is that it shows that we are all able to be deceived by our feelings and even by what seems to be real in the present. What seems to be real feelings may actually not be as real as we think in hindsight.

Another good scenario is that of a husband/father who believed that he should not remain faithful to his wife and children because he believes that he was made for sexual relationships with many women. Because he believes this to be his identity, he would leave his wife and children to do what he believed was in his best interest to fulfill his desires. To himself, his choices would be fine. They would make sense because they resonated with his identity and desires. However, in reality, the decision to embrace this identity would have life-long devasting consequences in his life, his wife's life, and his children's lives.

From there, I may share another hypothetical scenario. If there was a person who was a drug dealer, they believe their identity to be that of a drug dealer. Often, they don't want their identity to change. They believe that their means of making money is acceptable. They very likely don't think about how their choices and identity affects those around them. They don't see that their identity is brining destruction and devastation in people's lives. There have actually been many situations in ministry where I have encountered a person felt that God was perfectly okay with them dealing drugs because it enabled them to provide better for themselves and their families.

The last scenario I use is that of a person who struggles with a drug addiction. I have ministered to many drug addicts. They often truly believe that their identity will be one of an addict forever. In the midst of being attached to that identity, they often can't see how this identity is affecting them and those that love them. Their vision is often just focused on themselves and their desires.

There are many examples that can be used, but each one mentioned above conveys an important truth. That truth is that just because a person considers their identity to be ok, doesn't mean that it really is. Likewise, it doesn't mean that it their identity is not totally self-destructive and destructive to those around them.

When I use these examples in ministering to LGBT people, the Holy Spirit moves. They will often see themselves from an outside perspective. It can be pretty convicting, but it is the Holy Spirit who did the convicting work. I didn't have to force conviction. All I had to do was share these truths in love.

To finish sharing the Gospel, I will then explain to them how Jesus came to set us free from an identity of sin so that we could be made totally new. He did this by taking our sins upon Himself on the cross and conquering them. I will tell them that each person in this world has something that will keep them attached to an identity that God does not want for them; an identity that is actually opposed to God and that has consequences in their lives and the lives of those around them. Whatever the issue is that keeps a person holding to an indenity that is opposed to God must be repented of and given to God.

In my experience, this is the most effective way to minister the Gospel to a member of the LGBT community. It does not purposefully single them out for their sin, and neither does it present the Gospel in a condemnatory manner. However, it does make it clear that who we think we are is not actually ok with God due to our sin.

