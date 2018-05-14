Freed Americans Give Mike Pence Note Quoting Psalm 126 After Returning From North Korea

((PHOTO: FACEBOOK.COM / VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE))Vice President Mike Pence meets with three Americans - Kim Dong-chul, Tony Kim and Kim Hak-song - after their release from North Korean prison on May 10,2018 at Joint Base Andrews in Prince George's County, Maryland.

The three American Christians who were released this week from North Korea gave Vice President Mike Pence a note citing Psalm 126 as a thanksgiving of freedom during their meeting early Thursday morning.

Pence, a devout Christian and former Indiana governor, took to his Facebook page to share the note he received while meeting the men — Kim Dong-chul (arrested in 2015), Tony Kim (arrested in 2017) and Kim Hak-song (arrested in 2017) — at Joint Base Andrews in a Washington suburb of Maryland after their release was secured by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Pyongyang earlier this week.

"It was an amazing moment I'll never forget ... when three Americans stepped onto the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews and gave me a signed personal note with Psalm 126 on the back," Pence wrote in his post. "To these men of faith and courage — God bless you and welcome home!"

Pence posted a picture of the note, which featured the first three verses of the Psalm.

The Psalm reads:

((PHOTO: FACEBOOK.COM / VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE)) A note given to Vice President Mike Pence by three Americans during a May 10, 2018 meeting at Joint Base Andrews in Prince George's County, Maryland after their release from North Korea

It has not been made clear who wrote the note and how the note was presented to the vice president.

The three men issued a statement upon their return early Thursday morning thanking God and the Trump administration.

"We would like to express our deep appreciation to the United States government, President Trump, Secretary [of State Mike] Pompeo and the people of the United States for bringing us home," the prisoners said in their statement.

Through his translator, Kim Dong-chul explained that "it's like a dream" to be returning to the U.S.

Read more about Americans freed from North Korea quoting Psalm 126 on The Christian Post.