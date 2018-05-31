Franklin Graham Takes Fight to 'Godless' Progressives in California With New Tour

(PHOTO: FACEBOOK/FRANKLIN GRAHAM)The Reverend Franklin Graham, head of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, speaking before thousands gathered at the Fresno Fairgrounds in California, as part of his Decision America Tour on Monday, May 29, 2018.

The Reverend Franklin Graham has revived his Decision America Tour, focusing on the state of California ahead of this year's midterm elections.

Begun on May 20 at an event in Escondido, thousands attended Graham's stop at Fresno on Monday, where the head of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association led attendees in prayer.

The tour goes through or near several key swing districts for the U.S. House. The New York Times' Elizabeth Dias followed Graham on part of the tour. Graham urged a gathering of pastors to oppose the "blue wall" of California, Dias reported, a reference to the Democrat Party control in the state.

"Progressive? That's just another word for godless," Graham reportedly said.

In a separate interview, however, Graham claimed it doesn't matter which political party Christians support.

"I think Christians need to vote for politicians that are going to stand for biblical values, regardless of what party they are in. It has nothing to do with whether you are a Republican or Democrat," Graham told Alex Murashko of Together LA.

Christians should vote on the issues of abortion and homosexuality, Graham added: "And I think it's important that Christians get engaged in politics and what I mean by politics is that they vote and vote for leaders that they feel best represent Christian positions. Life. Sanctity of life is important. Homosexuality is an issue."

Graham also encouraged evangelicals in California to run for office. If all the school boards in California were controlled by evangelicals, he said, "It would turn this state around. It can be done."

Graham explained in a Facebook message posted to his official page on Monday evening that they lifted up prayers for both Democratic Governor Jerry Brown and Republican President Donald Trump, among others.

"I shared with the crowd that they could be reborn — not through religion, but through a personal relationship with Jesus Christ," stated Graham.

"If you will confess your sins, believe that Jesus took your sins to the cross, shed His blood to pay the penalty for your sins, died, was buried, and God raised Him to life — you can be saved. Your eternity can be secure with God in Heaven."

