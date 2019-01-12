Episcopal Church head Michael Curry punishes NY bishop who won't allow gay marriage in diocese

(Screengrab: "Today Show"/YouTube)The Rev. Michael Curry gives the sermon at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle, England, May 19, 2018.

The head of The Episcopal Church has issued a partial restriction on the ministry of a New York bishop who recently refused to allow same-sex wedding ceremonies at his diocese.

Bishop William Love of the Episcopal Diocese of Albany released a pastoral letter last year stating his refusal to follow a recently passed resolution mandating that all regional bodies in The Episcopal Church perform same-sex marriages.

A spokesperson for The Episcopal Church directed The Christian Post to a statement released Friday by Presiding Bishop Michael Curry, who supports same-sex marriage and leads the mainline Protestant denomination.

"During the period of this restriction, Bishop Love, acting individually, or as Bishop Diocesan, or in any other capacity, is forbidden from participating in any manner in the Church's disciplinary process in the Diocese of Albany in any matter regarding any member of the clergy that involves the issue of same-sex marriage," said Curry.

"Nor shall he participate in any other matter that has or may have the effect of penalizing in any way any member of the clergy or laity or worshipping congregation of his diocese for their participation in the arrangements for or participation in a same-sex marriage in his diocese or elsewhere."

Curry said the restriction will take effect immediately and will remain until the issues surrounding the potential canonical offense of Love's actions is resolved.

