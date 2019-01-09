Does Lauren Daigle still consider herself to be a Christian artist?

(YouTube)Singer Lauren Daigle performs on Good Morning America, December 20, 2018.

Grammy-nominated singer Lauren Daigle, who had a successful 2018 with her album Look Up Child, recently discussed whether she still considers herself to be a Christian artist.

During an interview with 104.3 MYFM the popular singer was asked what she "called herself," specifically if she still considers herself to be a Christian artist as her music goes mainstream.

"I feel like those labels get put on you by other people," Daigle said during the interview on Friday. "I was reading articles, I read them here in there, and one of them said Christian artist and the other ones said just artist. But I think part of me is just an artist because it encompasses everything. That's kind of how I see myself."

When asked if she's more "cautious" now as she gains notoriety with mainstream listeners, she replied: "No," adding that in her opinion "risk is the best" and "a beautiful thing."

Look Up Child debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart following its release in September 2018, beating out popular secular musicians such as Drake, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B that week. Since its success, she was also featured on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Jimmy Fallon's late night NBC show and had one of her song's played on the hit series "Grey's Anatomy."

"Why we were making this record we were constantly studying the greats that came before — Aretha Franklin, Roberta Flack, Andre Crouch, Lauren Hill — there's just a plethora of artists that we listened to, over and over," Daigle told 104.3 MYFM.

"I remember talking so much about, 'Let's just make sure that we make music that we believe in that's pure, true sound and something that we love, and it'll transcend wherever it's supposed to go. But let's make sure that it's pure authentic to who we are,'" she added.

The Louisiana native said she believes her music is connecting to so many people because of the sincerity behind it. Adding that she hopes people are opening up to what she's about because of the messages in her music. "I chose the same producers and the same writers for the first record that I did for the second, so that goes to show that I'm not necessarily changing, but it's beautiful to see how wide these songs are going and how much it's covering," Daigle said last week.

