Christian Evangelist Arrested in Turkey After Brunson's Release, Told to Leave Country

(WORLD WATCH MONITOR)David Byle was parted from his wife, Ulrike, and three children as he boarded a flight to the U.S. from Istanbul's Ataturk Airport on Oct. 25, 2018.

After 20 months in bureaucratic limbo, Canadian-American Christian David Byle was arrested and detained overnight by security police in Ankara, the Turkish capital.

His detention took place on Oct. 13, the morning after American Pastor Andrew Brunson was ordered released by an Izmir court and allowed to return to the United States.

Although Byle was initially informed he would be deported the next day, the long-term resident of Turkey was then released and ordered to leave Turkey within days. After returning to his home in Istanbul, he flew out of Istanbul to the U.S. on Oct. 25 without incident.

As a Canadian-American, Byle had no valid residence permit to present to officers conducting routine ID checks when he arrived from Istanbul at the Ankara train station.

But when he was taken to the Turkish capital's Anti-Terror Police Department, officials quickly confirmed that their latest Western-citizen detainee had in fact been staying in the country legally for the past 1.5 years, protected by a temporary constitutional-court order blocking a previous criminal-court order that had called for his deportation and subsequent re-entry ban.

Read more about David Byle on The Christian Post.