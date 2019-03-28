Chick-fil-A requests dialogue after city votes to ban restaurant from airport over 'anti-LGBT behavior'

(Photo: The Christian Post)A Chick-fil-A restaurant is seen in Southern California, Aug. 1, 2012.

Chick-fil-A has reached out to the San Antonio leadership after the Texas city's council narrowly voted to ban the popular chicken sandwich chain from the local airport over what they called "anti-LGBT behavior."

The Christian Post was provided a statement by Chick-fil-A via email on Tuesday, in which the company explained that it welcomed "the opportunity to have a thoughtful dialogue with the city council."

"We hope they will experience for themselves that Chick-fil-A embraces all people, regardless of race, gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation or gender identity," stated Chick-fil-A.

"We are proud of the positive impact we are making in communities across America, and specifically in San Antonio, and have been transparent about our giving on our web site."

Last week, the San Antonio City Council voted 6-4 to remove Chick-fil-A from a concession agreement with San Antonio International Airport.

At issue was Chick-fil-A's connections to socially conservative nonprofits and its owner's stated opposition to same-sex marriage.

The company, which has several restaurants operating in the San Antonio area, explained that it was unaware of the vote until after it happened, expressing regret that it was unable to "clarify misperceptions about our company prior to the vote."

Chick-fil-A also took issue with the allegation that it supports political causes, labeling such allegations "misleading."

The City Council's decision garnered much negative feedback, with the Houston Chronicle describing the social media backlash as a "national firestorm on Twitter."

Councilman Roberto Treviño, who championed the removal of Chick-fil-A from the agreement, celebrated the vote result as an example of San Antonio becoming "a champion of equality and inclusion."

"San Antonio is a city full of compassion, and we do not have room in our public facilities for a business with a legacy of anti-LGBTQ behavior," said Treviño, as reported by NBC News.

However, Councilman and mayoral candidate Greg Brockhouse penned an open letter of apology to Chick-fil-A owner Dan Cathy over the vote result.

"The recent actions of our City Council do not reflect the overwhelming belief in our City that you are a valued business and community partner," wrote Brockhouse.

"In spite of the appearance of this decision, San Antonio is a welcoming City that values diversity, faith and inclusivity."

The Christian Post reached out to the San Antonio City Council, specifically any members who voted in favor of banning Chick-fil-A from the airport. A response was not provided by press time.

Continue reading about Chick-fil-A on The Christian Post.